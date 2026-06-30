Countdown to CAFB’s Freedom Fest: authorized items to bring

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The countdown is on to the Columbus Air Force Base’s 4th of July Celebration.

The base is expecting a big crowd with families coming from across the viewing area.

To ensure that you, your friends, and family have a great time while being safe, here is an official list of items authorized to bring through the gates on Saturday.

Attendees are allowed to bring plastic, sealed, or reusable water bottles, prescription medication, medical equipment, service dogs, and small coolers for infant or medical supplies.

Guests are asked to bring clear bags and folding chairs. Strollers and wagons along with small fans and umbrellas are permitted.

Lastly, don’t forget your cellphone or camera to capture the day.

Unauthorized items include grills, speakers, large coolers, glass bottles, tents or canopies, outside fireworks, and no weapons.

Other items not permitted include marijuana, illegal drugs, flammable items, Drones, bikes, skates, pets, or non-clear totes.

All visitors 16 years and older must bring a photo ID to enter.

For more information on the free event, visit our columbusafbliving.com

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