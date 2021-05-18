Counties and cities across Mississippi to receive CARES ACT money

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Cities and counties across the state are waiting on an influx of money from the CARES ACT.

The federal legislation was passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state will receive 1.8 billion dollars, while 900 million will be spread across counties in Mississippi.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann is crisscrossing the state to talk with city and county leaders about how to spend the money.

He hopes the funds will pay for improvements that can be seen over the next several decades.

“We are talking about how to multiply that with state and county funds, to make a significant difference. We don’t want a one or two-year improvement,” said Lt. Delbert Hosemann, (R) Mississippi. “We want a one or two-generation improvement. So, you’ll see us working with the cities and counties to do that.”

Hosemann plans to visit every county in the state.