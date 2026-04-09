County officials/employees break ground for new pavilion in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you have business at the Lowndes County Courthouse and need to rest, or if you just want to sit and relax while you’re in Downtown Columbus, you will soon have a new space to do that.

County officials and employees broke ground today for a new pavilion.

The covered, shady spot will be behind the courthouse and adjacent to the north parking lot.

It’s one part of improvements to the area that will include additional sidewalks and some curb repairs around the courthouse.

The pavilion will be open to the public, and county leaders also expect it to become a favorite for courthouse employees.

“This will be a well-used space, I think, where people can go have a little respite, enjoy the outdoors, be under a protected space where they can get out of the rain, and also just enjoy being outside, so this is another opportunity where the county can provide something for the citizens for good use, to enjoy the outdoors, especially on a beautiful day like today,” said Lowndes Co. Supervisors President Trip Hairston.

The work is expected to take about 6 months to complete.

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