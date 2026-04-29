Calm until Friday evening

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Isolated rain is possible through Thursday morning. Showers and storms return Friday evening.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds and humid air will maintain through the overnight. There will be an isolated rain chance overnight and into the morning. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: It is going to be a mostly cloudy day. The early morning may have a few light showers, but dry the rest of the day. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 70s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Coolest day of the week. Afternoon high temperatures will likely reach the middle to upper 60s. There will be heavy clouds. Rain chance will return early Friday evening and will continue through the night and into the earliest hours of Saturday morning.