Market Street Festival prepares to celebrate thirty years

Festival leaders prepare for thousands to come this weekend to the city.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thirty years ago, WCBI’s former president and general manager Frank Imes had a vision.

That vision gave birth to the Market Street Festival.

“He and Jerry Jones, who was with WCBI, had gone over to Tupelo for a festival there and on the way back, Frank said we need a festival like that in Columbus. And they had one just a short time later,” said Main Street Columbus Director Barbara Bigelow.

That first Market Street Festival was in May 1996.

From car shows to live music to vendors, the festival continues with a full day of fun this Saturday.

“And 30 years later, we’re still doing it. We’re so proud. It’s growing bigger and better than ever, strong festival, good family friendly event,” said Bigelow.

Festival leaders said they prepare for the big event year-round — booking bands and vendors and getting city permits.

“We send out applications, place them in their booths to accommodate their request, and approve the items they are going to sell,” said Amber Brislin.

Not only will vendors be coming from out of state, but local downtown businesses will also be open and welcoming regulars and visitors all day.

“We cover 5th Street South from Main Street to 3rd Ave. South. We cover College Street from 3rd Street South all the way to 6th Street South and about every parking lot and every inch in those areas,” said Brislin.

And some businesses will have special deals to offer.

This is Florals of 5th First year to participate in the festival in their new location on 5th Street South.

“It’ll be an exciting time for us because this will be or first market street at this location, so we have more to offer, a larger space, we have florals we have gifts, we have a lot of different things to offer in the store now,” said Angie Atkins, said owner of Florals on 5th.

Main Street Columbus said this is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the organization.

“And with the funds we have for Market Street, we’re able to continue to do the wonderful things in downtown Columbus that people enjoy,” said Bigelow.

The festival also brings revenue to city with out-of-town visitors and the increased foot traffic in local businesses.

Festival leaders said the event will happen rain or shine — unless there are dangerous weather conditions.

They are hoping to see up to 30,000 participants this weekend.

Visit the Market Street Festival website for more information.

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