County Road Manager, Mike Aldridge, retires

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County has an important job posting to fill.

The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors accepted the retirement of Mike Aldridge, the County Road Manager.

Aldridge has served in the position for just over two years.

This is actually his second time to retire from the department.

He had retired as Assistant Road Manager about a year before former Road Manager Ronnie Burns retired.

When Burns stepped down, Aldridge threw his hat in the ring for the job and was quickly hired.

Supervisors said he is leaving the department in excellent shape, and he will be missed.

“We hate to see Mike go. The Road Department is a very integral part of the county. It’s where we put our best foot forward, where we see the equipment and the use of the equipment. The guys do a lot of good work around the county, and we’re losing their leader,” said LCBS President Trip Hairston.

Aldridge will be leaving at the end of the month.

The next step for Supervisors will be advertising the position.

