County Road Manager Ronnie Burns retiring after 27 years of service

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors have just a few months to replace a department head with decades of experience.

After 27 years with the Road Department and over a decade as County Road Manager, Ronnie Burns is retiring.

Supervisors accepted his letter of retirement at today’s meeting.

Board President Trip Hairston praised Burns’ dedication to the job as well as his efforts to expand and modernize the Road Department’s equipment and facilities.

Hairston says replacing Burns is going to be a tall order, but they want to have someone in place to make the transition as seamless as possible.