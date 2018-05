NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man that was shot in the abdomen is accused of hitting the alleged shooter with a power drill.

Sheriff Terry Grassaree says Curtis Miller, 52, is now charged with Aggravated Assault.

Miller’s apparent girlfriend, Taniesha Sharp, is also charged with Aggravated Assault after Miller was shot.

The charges stem from an argument the couple got into back in April.

Miller remains in jail on a $2,500 bond.