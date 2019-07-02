Couple celebrates milestone anniversary with new wedding pics

George and Ginger Brown have a love story most people only dream of. They’ve been married for 60 years, and during that time had four kids, 18 grandkids and 19 great- grandkids. To mark the milestone anniversary in June, their family arranged for them to get new wedding photos taken six decades after they originally tied the knot.

George and Ginger met at a New Jersey diner in 1958. After fate kept bringing them together, they eventually started dating and married in June 1959 — almost exactly one year after they first met.

- Advertisement -

Now, the pair are affectionately known as “Long Granddad” and “Long Grandmom,” a name their great-grand kids gave them, since the couple now lives in South Carolina, and the drive down there is long.

To celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary, their kids flew them back to their home state, and planned a photoshoot. Their photographer was one of their 18 grandchildren, Abigail Lydick, who now owns Abigail Gingerale Photography.

Isn’t this relationship goals?! We just photographed Grandmom and Granddad and they gave us some great advice for a… Posted by Abigail Gingerale Photography on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

The whole family worked to pull the details together. They arranged for Ginger to have her makeup and hair done professionally for the first time. She also got a brand new wedding gown — but kept her comfy sneakers on for the shoot. She was a bit nervous ahead of the shoot, Lydick said in an email to CBS News.

Just like a real wedding, the couple had a “first look” when they were all dressed up for the photoshoot. Abigail Gingerale Photography

“Once we zipped Grandmom into her dress and stood her in front of the mirror, it seemed like some of her nerves were relieved!” Lydick said. “So we brought Granddad into our studio for a little ‘first look,’ which was sweet as anything.” Photos show George and Ginger laying eyes on each other for the first time — first time during the photoshoot, that is.

George and Ginger’s granddaughter, Abigail, photographed their new wedding photos for them. She is one of their 18 grandkids. Abigail Gingerale Photography

“They have such natural chemistry together that it wasn’t hard to catch a lot of sweet moments,” Lydick said. At one point, when they were taking photos outside, George took his “favorite” handkerchief and blew Ginger’s nose for her.

“That’s true love,” Lydick’s husband and business partner said. The couple not only photographed the occasion, but also filmed behind the scenes moments.

“Almost the entirety of the shoot consisted of Granddad cracking jokes, which would in turn cause Grandmom to break out in laughter,” Lydick said. “She would usually return with a coy comment as Granddad gave her a kiss on the cheek!” Humor is one of the reasons they’ve stayed together for so long.

When the couple was asked what made a successful marriage, they said three things: Don’t go to bed angry, be prepared to forgive, and maintain a good sense of humor. “That last bit is Granddad’s personal favorite,” Lydick said.

The family ended the night by getting ice cream, the granddaughter and photographer said. “It was such a joyful day, full of giggles and just plain cuteness, and I am so thankful to have spent all the time we did with them!” she said.

The photoshoot turned out beautifully and went viral — and the couple’s love for each other was just as strong, if not stronger, as it was 60 years ago.

60 years after they first got married, George and Ginger Brown are still in love. Abigail Gingerale Photography