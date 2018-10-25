A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Georgia state officials must stop rejecting absentee ballots because of mismatched signatures without first giving voters a chance to fix the problem. Giovanna Drpic, a political reporter for WGCL-TV, spoke to CBSN about the ruling and the ongoing accusations of voter suppression against Republican nominee for governor Brian Kemp, who is also Georgia’s secretary of state.
Court temporarily blocks Georgia "signature match" law for absentee ballots