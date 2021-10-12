COVID-19 cases are stable but deaths are still increasing

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- State health officials say the rate of COVID-19 cases is stable but there are still too many deaths in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 820 new cases and 41 deaths Tuesday, October 12th.

The case rate has seen a significant drop in comparison to the summer months when the health department reported thousands of cases daily.

Over 4,400 cases along with 125 deaths have been reported in the past week. Over 1.3 million Mississippians are fully vaccinated.