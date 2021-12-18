COVID-19 cases climb in Mississippi ahead of Christmas holiday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi sees its number of reported daily COVID-19 cases climbing again, ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 911 new cases on December 16th.

Three deaths were reported which adds up to a total of 10,354 COVID-19 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

There have been 522,455 total cases reported in Mississippi.

Mississippi is nearing 1.5 million fully vaccinated people.