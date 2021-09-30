COVID-19 death toll for children in Mississippi is now at nine

Mississippi health leaders announced two more pediatric COVID-19 deaths

BILOXI, Miss. (AP)- According to the Associated Press and state health leaders, two more children have died from the COVID-19 virus in Mississippi. The state’s pediatric death toll from the coronavirus is now nine. The latest victims are said to be between the ages of 11 and 17. It’s been less than four weeks since the most recent pediatric COVID-19 death was announced. At least 50% of Mississippians 12 years old or older are fully vaccinated compared to 65% nationally. The Magnolia state also has the highest Covid-19 death rate per capita passing New Jersey in September.