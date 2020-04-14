COVID-19 impacting on-campus visits for upcoming college students

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – High school seniors are usually making their final decisions about college during this time of the year.

COVID-19 has put a damper on those plans.

So what are some options for students to help them select the perfect college for them?

“As far as the tours go, of course, we did have to postpone students that had originally requested to tour our campus, unfortunately,” said Iika McCarter, Interim Director of Admissions at Mississippi University for Women. “But we will be rescheduling those tours and we are also finishing a virtual tour.”

In addition to providing virtual tours, McCarter said outlets like social media has helped in a major way.

“We beefed up our social media presence,” said McCarter. “We’ve been doing a lot of Zoom calls and phone calls which is kind of going back to the old fashion way of recruitment. Picking up the phone and basically saying ‘hey Bobby how are you doing? Are you still interested in the W? Or is there something that I can do for you on our end?’ We wanted to make sure students and parents understand and know that we are still present and we are still here.

McCarter said with students physically out of school at the moment, it’s a perfect time to reach out to colleges for any questions that need answers.

“Take the time to do some research now,” said McCarter. “Look colleges up to see if they have your major. Find out ways that you can maybe see the campus without actually going to campus. Figure out financial aid and scholarships. The time is of the essence but I think they have enough time to do what they have to do it’s not running out for them.”