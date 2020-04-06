COVID-19 impacting pregnancy stages for couples

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The coronavirus continues to make an impact on the daily of millions across the world.

But what about couples who are expecting a new baby?

Markell Cistrunk, who’s expected due date is June 9, said visiting the doctor during this pandemic has been lonely due to social distancing guidelines.

“With my doctor and my doctor’s office, my husband cannot go in, so it’s just been me by myself,” she said.

Cistrunk said COVID-19 has made this time stressful.

“It is a time you think is supposed to be happy time to enjoy with your family. Now it’s kind of course, you’re kind of stuck in the house you really can’t go anywhere. So I make my place not to go out as much. So it’s just been a time, it’s just been stressful, it’s a stressful time.”

As for Cistrunk’s biggest fear?

“One thing of course is just catching coronavirus and how does that virus affect me and the baby,” she added.

But it is worries like Cistrunk’s that has Doctor Kristen Fyke, an OBGYN at Starkville Clinic for Women, working overtime to gather as much information on COVID-19.

“We think that while pregnant patients may be somewhat more susceptible to viruses in general such as influenza, it doesn’t seem that they are at more risk than the general population at getting the coronavirus but of course the studies are very early,” said Dr. Fyke.

And while many mothers remain isolated during this time for safety reasons, Dr. Fyke adds that it is very important for pregnant women to get their information on COVID-19 from reliable sources.

“You want to limit your source of information,” said Dr. Fyke. “What you’re getting, where you’re getting your information. I know it’s very natural to want to get on all the platforms. I definitely recommend limiting that to maybe once or twice a day from a very reputable trustworthy source and try not to get those heightened emotional reports.

For the latest information on COVID-19, click here.