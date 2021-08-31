COVID-19 related supply chain issues still causing problems for local manufacturers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) The economy is improving, but COVID-19 related supply chain issues are still plaguing area manufacturers.

That was one of the messages from Golden Triangle Development LINK C-E-O Joe Max Higgins today in Columbus.

Higgins says that while most local companies have weathered the pandemic, and the LINK has about 600 million dollars worth of projects in the works, some companies here and around the nation have been struggling to keep lines open.

The big issue has been getting the components to build their products.

“A lot of it is where it is made. It may be the materials that go into the parts. Supplies may not be readily accessible. There has not been labor to make the materials to make the parts, so it’s not just at the local level at one of our plants. You may have to go back 4,5, or 6 steps to see where the bottleneck is,” Joe Max Higgins, CEO GT Development Link.

Higgins was the guest speaker at today’s Columbus Rotary Club meeting.