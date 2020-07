JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The break in four-digit new coronavirus case counts ends at one day with a surge being reported Tuesday.

The Mississippi Department of Health says it counts 1,342 new cases in the 24 hour period ending Monday at 6 p.m. 42 deaths were also reported in that same time frame including fatalities in Lee, Lowndes, and Monroe.

That brings the state’s total to 54,299 cases with 1,543 deaths.