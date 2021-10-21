COVID’s impact on child abuse numbers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Not only did the COVID pandemic impact children’s educational lives but it may have put more stress on their physical and mental health. Sally Kate Winters Family Services says in 2020 child abuse increased while kids were stuck at home. School systems are one of the primary reporters of child abuse. While students were learning from home, reports of child abuse dropped dramatically but that doesn’t mean the abuse stopped because the reports began to arise when students return to in-class learning.

Clinical Program Coordinator for Sally Kate Winters, Sara Gallman, was a guest speaker at the Columbus Rotary Exchange Club Thursday.

“Even if you don’t have all the information or you’re not sure,” said Gallman. “Maybe you don’t want to get somebody in trouble. Report it. Let CPS and law enforcement do their job and just check to see if that child is okay because you can save a life just by making that simple report.”