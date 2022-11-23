CPD Captain Rick Jones says to watch your purse while shopping

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanksgiving is tomorrow which means holiday shopping is upon us. And while you or your loved one is out and about, the Columbus Police Department has a message for women to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings so that they will not be the next victim of crime.

“When they are shopping and leave their purses in their shopping cart, one. Don’t do that, two. Make sure you have control of that shopping cart; another thing keep the purse zippered,” said Captain Rick Jones, Columbus Police Department.

Jones also suggests parking in well-lit areas when out shopping.

