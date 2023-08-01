CPD Chief releases ages of victims in shooting near baptist hospital

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI News spoke with Columbus Police Chief Daughtry about where his department is on the investigation.

No arrests have been made but we do know the ages of the victims.

According to the chief, these were just kids, ages 16, 18, 18, and 23.

Daughtry said he’s calling on leaders in the community to band together with the police department to make real change in the friendly city.

“We have got to come together. And in the very near future, I’m gonna be calling on the pastors. I’m gonna be calling on the educator. Dr. Ellis and myself have already had conversations to partner with the school district. I’m gonna be calling on the fraternities. I’m gonna be calling on the sororities. I’m gonna be calling on the Masonic Order. It’s time for us to get together and put a stop to this. Cause these children and they’re children. They’re shooting for no reason and they have no hope. And it hurts me because this is a friendly city,” said Daughtry.

