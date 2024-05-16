CPD expands surveillance capabilities with new cameras

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department is expanding its surveillance capability.

The department expects to have 10 new state-of-the-art police cameras delivered and installed by the end of next month.

These newest cameras will be able to detect gunfire and other noises and turn towards and zoom into the area where the noise is coming from.

But, before those cameras come in, Mayor Keith Gaskin and the City Council want to have a plan in place for installing them.

They’re planning on looking at crime data to determine where the high crime areas are in the city, and where the cameras may provide the most help.

They are also looking at how well the current cameras are working, how well they’re being maintained, and how well the Police Department is using the information provided by them to determine future placement and use.

