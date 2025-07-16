Another Hot Day Thursday, Rain Chances Increase This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another hot day is in store tomorrow, but rain chances come back as we head into this weekend.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies to stick around along with above average temperatures. Lows will drop close to 76.

TOMORROW: Another heat advisory is set for Thursday with temperatures expected to reach the low 90s and feel like temperatures reaching close to 105. Make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors if you feel exhausted from the heat. We do have a small window for showers and storms to provide some relief during the late afternoon and evening hours.

THIS WEEKEND: There still is a 40% chance of development for our system down at the Gulf as it moves across the Florida coast towards Louisiana. Even though it is not expected to directly impact us here in Northeast Mississippi, look for bands of showers and storms from the right edge of the system to come across our region starting late Thursday-Sunday.