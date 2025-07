Eupora woman dies from fatal crash in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Eupora woman was killed in an Oktibbeha County accident.

The crash happened on Highway 82 at the County Lake Road intersection about 9:15 am on July 16.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt said 34-year-old Heather Brooke Snow Young died at the scene.

There were two vehicles involved in the accident.

No other injuries were known.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

