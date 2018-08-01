CPD hopes surveillance video helps nab suspects in robbery attempt

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The search continues Wednesday for two suspects after an armed robbery and shooting involving an off-duty Columbus Police Officer.

It happened around midnight Wednesday on the patio area of the Princess Theater in downtown Columbus.

With a lot of unanswered questions circling around the investigation, police say they’re hopeful cameras in downtown can help them identify possible suspects.

There were tense moments after Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says two people randomly tried to rob customers sitting on the patio area at the Princess

“That was different for someone to come out boldly like that and just attempt to rob several individuals,” said Chief Shelton.

Police say the people there did exactly what they should have done.

“They could have panicked or started running, but they didn’t. They followed the request and complied with the robbers,” said Shelton.

Also on the patio, an off-duty officer who spotted the trouble. Sources say the officer left during the robbery through the front door, going to his vehicle to get a gun.

That’s when police say the suspect fired a shot and ran off. Shelton says gunfire continued.

“It started in the patio area and went on down the sidewalk,” said Shelton.

One bullet struck the Columbus Light and Water building. Shelton says the officer did what he is sworn in to do. Protest and serve.

“We’re bound by law to intervene and protect, so, he was doing his job. He was doing what he was trained to do,” said Shelton.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. Meanwhile, CPD hopes cameras will help them nab the alleged robbers.

“Video has the time and date stamped on it and it actually shows a person and if they were committing a crime, who they are, which will help us identify the people we need,” said Shelton.

These cameras were installed after the first shooting outside the Princess last spring.

Police are also checking surveillance from the Princess that managers were required to put in after the 2017 incident.