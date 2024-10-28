CPD hosts first business watch meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The holidays are right around the corner.

That means more time with friends and family, get together, and shopping.

But it’s also a busy time for thieves who want to help themselves to that extra inventory businesses are stocking, or that extra cash they’re bringing in.

The Columbus Police Department recently started a new service division.

It’s hosting a business watch meeting to give safety tips to business owners.

“We are going to talk about some safety protocols”, said Joseph Daughtry, Columbus Police Chief. “It is just a conversation with business owners so we can get better acquainted have an updated list of who owns what business in case something happens at night, we can make good contact with that person”.

Some of those safety protocols include lighting and visibility issues, and the importance of having cameras. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said he knows crime cannot be eliminated, but there are ways to reduce it.

“A true definition of crime is opportunity”, said Daughtry. “If we can reduce the opportunity by someone with a loud alarm system, or with very bright lighting, then we can help it, and help reduce it”.

Emma Newman operated her business at the Little Woods Mall for over a year but chose to relocate after it was broken into.

“I do think this meeting will be beneficial because as we approach holiday season, we do tend to see crime rates go up”, said Emma Newman, Owner of Garett and Company. “With this meeting, we can learn new tricks and tips to help us potentially prevent crimes”.

Newman also has some advice for other small business owners.

“You can always have more hands in your business and more eyes watching out for crime”, said Newman. “And just make sure to lock up at night and have your security system on and ready”.

This is the first business watch meeting, and Chief Daughtry said he plans to host more meetings like this.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X