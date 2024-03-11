CPD is working to get guns of the streets and curb gun violence

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Four dozen. That’s how many guns the Columbus Police Department has seized since January.

Chief Joseph Daughtry says his department is committed to getting guns out of the wrong hands and off the street.

“When we pull up on these scenes we are outnumbered, we are outmanned, we are outgunned,” Daughtry said.

The department has seized more than 33 handguns and 11 rifles in the last three months.

Columbus police chief Joseph Daughtry wants to be transparent with the community about what his officers face when they’re out on patrol and responding to calls.

“We made a promise to the community. We heard the outcry from this community about gun violence. I want our community to know that we are doing the best that we can. Our officers are putting forth the best effort that they can to try to get some of these guns off the street and our violent offenders,” Daughtry said.

Daughtry says the most troubling aspect is that some of these guns were confiscated from minors.

“I’m tired of burying our young people,” Daughtry said.

Daughtry has a plan in place to partner with the Columbus Municipal School District. It’s just one way to reach young people before they get in trouble.

But he says, parents and guardians have to shoulder some of the responsibility in helping prevent crime among young people.

“I’m trying to get with some people to try to get some type of parenting class together because a lot of people wanna blame the school district, they wanna blame the churches. But at the end of the day, if they go to a program at the church when they leave there they are going home, when they go to a program at school when they leave there they are going home. So we have gotta find a way to help build the morale at home,” Daughtry said.

The Chief is also planning to offer in-house training to surrounding departments.

