CPD makes six DUI arrests and four felonies during holiday travel period

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department’s participation in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign proved to be a success over the holiday travel periods.

CPD officers increased efforts to get impaired drivers off the streets of the Friendly City, netting six arrests for Driving Under the Influence and four felony arrests.

Officers also wrote a total of 199 citations during the stepped-up holiday enforcement period.

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” is a national initiative sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration aimed at reducing drunk and drugged driving through increased patrols and checkpoints, particularly during holidays.

