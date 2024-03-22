CPD provides clarity on the shooting investigation at Club Ada

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Police Department shared more details in the shooting investigation at Club Ada.

Officers were called to Club Ada, in the 2000 block of 13th Avenue North, early Sunday morning.

Initial reports stated that Alejandro Harris, the victim who was hospitalized for a gunshot wound, was an innocent bystander.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Chief Joseph Daughtry explained that Daryl Hill -the suspect in custody- and Harris had a verbal confrontation before any gunshots were fired.

“We are going to look into maybe some security measures,” said Chief Daughtry. “Making sure that businesses, when they have large crowds like that, either have security or hire off-duty police officers for security as well. When you rent different venues for different functions or even if you own a venue, if something happens in your club in a venue that you’re renting, you’re going to be held liable in that lawsuit. So it’s very important that you take the extra measures in hiring security personnel.”

Chief Daughtry did say that Club ADA had a security staff on duty the night of the shooting. Investigators are working to figure out how a firearm made it inside the venue.