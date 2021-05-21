CPD received an emergency grant for security cameras

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department is getting an extra set of eyes to keep the community safe. Soon, you’ll see new patrol cameras around the Friendly City.

Chief Fred Shelton says in the last city council meeting Mayor Robert Smith approved funding for 12 new cameras to be installed.

Devices will be put up around high-risk areas reported for crime and violence.

Cameras are recording 24 hours a day then reviewed for any information during incidents.

” People will see the cameras and they will see the only particular boxes. So we’re gonna have blue lights on them. So they’ll see the blue lights and know there’s an active presence and there’s not a physical presence,” said Police Chief Fred Shelton. “There’s an actual video presence of the police there. And that someone is looking and someone is watching and someone is recording so that if you commit a criminal act you’re likely to get caught because now will have video evidence that she committed a crime. ”

More cameras are set to be put up after the first installation.