CPD recognizes lieutenant recently diagnosed with breast cancer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department is joining in on the fight against breast cancer and domestic violence.

The department recognized Lieutenant Amanda Burrell who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer in August.

Family and friends were invited to sign two police cars that have been wrapped for breast cancer and domestic violence awareness for the month of October and do a pink balloon release.

Burrell has been a member of the department for over two decades, and her colleagues wanted to let her know they are there for backup.

“You see officers wearing the pink band around their badge, it’s to symbolize that we stand behind Lieutenant Burrell This is a difficult task for her. I know she has a lot on her mind, a lot on her heart and I know she has a family that loves her as you can see they’re here with her but I want her to know that her other family, her work family is behind her as well,” said CPD Chief Joseph Daughtry.

“Well, this is actually the second time that a routine health screening has picked up something with me. So I encourage men and women both to get those routine health exams because twice in my 45 years it’s saved my life,” said Lieutenant Amanda Burrell, CPD.

Burrell has an appointment this Thursday at the breast clinic in Tupelo to find out the next steps to take.

