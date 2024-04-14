CPD responds to robbery at Family Dollar and Dollar Tree

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – On Friday, April 12, an incident took place at the Family Dollar and Dollar Tree on Tuscaloosa Road in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a reported armed robbery.

Columbus PD responded on the scene. Bryan Moore with the Columbus Police department tells WCBI that a Black male with short dreads wearing a black Covid mask walked into the store approached the register and pulled a handgun out of his pocket.

He took $500 and the cashier’s phone.

