CPD to receive $86,000 grant to help with traffic enforcement

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If your driving plans include Columbus, you’ll want to buckle up and slow down.

The Columbus Police Department is getting an $86,000 grant to help officers step up traffic enforcement.

Officers will be focusing on seatbelt and child restraint use and speeding.

Chief Joseph Daughtry said the Mississippi Department of Highway Safety grant will help his department stretch its budget.

Daughtry says this isn’t about targeting, it’s about keeping people safe by enforcing laws that are already in place.

“Here’s the thing about it, some people are not going to like it, but when you get on Mississippi highways and you see the Mississippi Highway Patrol, everybody slows down. We just want to have that same effect when they’re in the City of Columbus – Just slow down,” said Daughtry.

Collisions involving speed and the use or lack of use of seatbelts and child restraints were a factor in determining the city’s grant amount.

