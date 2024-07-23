CPD uses training to de-escalate situation from taking tragic turn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Recent training for the Columbus Police Department helped bring a peaceful end to what could have been a tragic situation.

Early Monday evening, 911 received a call about a 16-year-old who had been in an argument with his father and left the house with a weapon, threatening to harm himself.

The Columbus Police Department responded to that call. Thanks to dispatchers they had a description of the vehicle.

A patrol officer pulled the teen over on Military Road across from Lowe’s.

He would not get out of the vehicle and texted his father threatening to kill himself if anyone approached.

CPD Investigator Darnell Madison was soon on the scene. Madison is a member of the Department’s Crisis Intervention Team and has had specialized training to deal with situations like this.

Madison was able to talk to the teen, and a CPD negotiator spoke with his father. Between them, they were able to de-escalate the situation and bring a peaceful end to the night.

Chief Joseph Daughtry said his officers handled everything “textbook perfect”, and this incident shows what can be done when they put their training into action.

“You never know what someone’s going through. That even a 16-year-old can be on the verge of a mental breakdown, that that may be the worst day of their life, and it may be insignificant to others, but it may be the worst thing that could’ve happened to them,” said Madison.

“It could have easily gone either way, but what we wanted was a peaceful resolution. We wanted him to get the help he needed. The officers also, with compassion, assisted him to get into the ambulance. And other officers were consoling the father, making sure he had everything he needed. So, that goes to show you the heart of the men and women of the Columbus Police Department,” said Daughtry.

In 2023, the Mississippi Legislature passed a law requiring all law enforcement departments in the state to have at least one Crisis Intervention team-trained officer.

