Crash claims life of woman in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The daughter of the Pontotoc County Coroner was killed in an accident Thursday morning.

It happened mid-morning on Highway 9 in Pontotoc County.

32-year-old Meaghan Reed was taken from the accident scene to North Mississippi Medical Center where she died just before 11:30 a.m.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green and her office are investigating the accident.

The victim is the daughter of Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford.

