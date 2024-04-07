Crash in Lamar County claims the life of a Winfield man

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A single-vehicle crash in Lamar County claimed the life of a Winfield man.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5.

29-year-old James D. Nuckols was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and struck a sign.

Nuckols was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Lamar County 41 near Alabama 18, approximately 15 miles southeast of Vernon,

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating.

