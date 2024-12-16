Crash in Lamar County takes the life of New Orleans man

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A single-vehicle crash in Lamar County has taken the life of a New Orleans man.

34-year-old Matthew J. Belk was critically injured when the 2014 Dodge Avenger he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

This happened around 11 p.m., Saturday, December 14 on Lamar County 16 near Alabama 17, around one mile east of Detroit, in Lamar County.

Belk was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Hamilton, Alabama for treatment.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, Belk died due to injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating.

