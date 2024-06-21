Crash kills two people in Itawamba County
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have an update on a deadly crash in Itawamba County.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol released the names of the people killed in a Thursday accident.
Troopers say a 16-year-old from Mooreville was driving a pick-up when it collided with a car on Highway 371, near Jo Ritter Road, in the Carolina community.
The teen, along with a passenger in the car, 25-year-old Alexis Hawkins of Mantachie, died at the scene.
At least one of the vehicles caught fire in the crash.
MHP continues to investigate the cause of the accident.