Crash on Highway 24 claims life of Centreville man

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to CBS affiliate WJTV, a Centreville man was killed during a crash, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).

The crash occurred on Highway 24 in Wilkinson County just before 5:30 pm on June 25, 2026.

According to troopers, a 1998 Ford Expedition was traveling east on the highway when it ran off the road and overturned. Troopers said the driver, Juan Sarat, 44, received fatal injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by MHP.

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