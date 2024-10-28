CRD hosts 4th annual Community Fall Festival at Propst Park

Columbus Parks and Recreation held its fourth annual Community Fall Festival, where families could come to trick-or-treat and have fun.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The fourth annual Community Fall Festival attracted a massive crowd, stretching nearly the entire length of Propst Park.

Organizations from all around the Golden Triangle tabled at the park, ready to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.

The festival was started by Columbus Parks and Recreation during the pandemic to fill the gap left by the many cancellations of events.

To keep people safe, the festival was a drive-through trick-or-treat event, but now, it’s a place for the community to come together.

Columbus Parks and Recreation is meant to improve quality of life according to the director of programs Chanda Williams.

“It means a lot because we’re giving something back to the children,” Williams said.

Tyler Ham, an MSMS volunteer at the MSU alumni stand, described how community events bring people out.

“A lot of people can just kind of feel like they just exist in a city,” Ham said. “But if you have community events it brings out people.”

Carys Peden, another MSMS volunteer at the MSU alumni stand, said events like the festival make her appreciate where she lives.

“Just getting everyone together,” Peden said. “I think it instills a sense of belonging and just a general appreciation of where you live.”

Terrace Standfield, an attendee, said coming together is beneficial.

“It’s very important for like unity,” Standfield said. “It only works if you work it. When we come together, the good book says fail not to assemble yourself. So it’s really beneficial to kind of just be amongst one another.”

The event also included bounce houses and places for families to take pictures.

Fall festivities like this create fond memories that stick with people for a lifetime.

Peden said she has such fond memories herself.

“I always loved participating in costume contests held by my school,” Peden said. “It was just really a moment for me to get out and build friendships and connections.”

Williams said Fall festivities bring her back to her childhood.

“My aunt had a family of nine, and we would go to her house and have a big old party, me and my siblings, and so that’s why I love Fall Festivals,” Williams said. “Cause it comes back, this is home to me to say, ‘Hey, we need to enjoy our children and have fun with them.'”

Of course, trick-or-treating would be incomplete without all of the costumes.

Peden said the experience is important to little kids.

“I love the costumes personally,” Peden said. “I think it’s really important for the little kids.”

Ham said the costumes look great.

“I think the costumes are great, they look spectacular,” Ham said.

Tyler Standfield, a trick-or-treater described his costume.

“I don’t really know because my mom had made it,” Standfield said. “She like bought two costumes and like, took it apart and put it together.”

“My favorite thing is that we added jumpers and the children, (and seeing) smiles on their faces,” Williams said.

The next focus for Columbus Parks and Recreation is basketball registration, ending November 14th.

