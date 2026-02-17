CREATE to distribute winter storm relief funds through affiliates

That fund was announced at a recent meeting of CREATE’s community affiliates and communities of excellence groups.

“We are looking at what that looks are, far as countywide needs, community or local level needs, and individual assistance for many of our Northeast Mississippians,” said Suzy Bowman, director of regional impact for CREATE.

CREATE Foundation President Mike Clayborne says individuals and businesses can contribute, and all grants will be distributed through local affiliates.

“They know best what the needs are in the counties. Someone can contribute to the overall fund. It will be distributed through affiliates. If someone wants to designate a gift to a particular county, they can do that. We are hopeful we will get a great regional response,” Clayborne said.

The road to recovering and rebuilding from the ice storm is a long one, and that is why it is important for each county to have people in place to deal with state and federal agencies.

“Plan ahead, in case this ever happens again, where multiple of our communities are affected across the region, we will have a plan in place and the generosity of donors to help people with their immediate needs,” Bowman said.

So far, CREATE has made initial grants totaling $90,000 to the ten counties impacted by the ice storm.