Crew members continue working to keep roads open, MDOT says

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation said crews are still working to keep roads open after Winter Storm Fern. MDOT is urging emergency travel only.

Ice is still being reported on roads, bridges, and overpasses in 28 counties across North Mississippi, including Lafayette, DeSoto, Lee, Marshall, Panola, Tate, Tunica, and Yazoo.

Crews from central and south Mississippi are moving north to help plow and salt roadways and clear fallen trees.

But MDOT said thick, packed ice and sub‑freezing temperatures are making it difficult to plow in many areas.

Before the storm, MDOT pretreated roads with 200,000 gallons of salt brine.

Since then, workers have logged 20,000 hours treating 15,000 lane miles and 3,000 bridges.

MDOT is asking drivers to slow down, watch for black ice, avoid distractions, and give crews plenty of space to work.

