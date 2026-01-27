Crew members work to repair damage from winter weather in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Crews are still working to repair damage from the winter storm fern and manpower is needed more than ever.

That’s why Starkville Utilities sent a crew to help a neighboring power company.

A men are putting boots on the ground in New Albany.

The crew will work to assist with storm restoration efforts by fixing broken poles and downed lines.

They are one of many local utility companies helping in areas affected the most.

