Crews find body in alligator-infested pond after possible attack

ORLANDO, Fla. — Crews in central Florida have found a body in an alligator-infested pond where a witness said a teenager yelled “it bit me, it bit me,” before disappearing under water. Orange County Sheriff’s spokesman Jeff Williamson said in a Thursday morning email that the marine unit found the body.

A reporter for CBS affiliate WKMG-TV reported on Twitter that investigators said the body was described as a black or Hispanic woman in her teens or 20s.

Authorities also said there were no discernible marks on the body from an alligator or another animal.

Eric Wolfe told 911 dispatchers on Wednesday that he saw a teen flailing his arms in the water and screaming before going under about 20 yards from shore.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Orange County Fire Rescue and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office took part in the search.

Williamson said no teens in the area had been reported missing.