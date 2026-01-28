Crews help clear icy roadways across Mississippi

Crews have been working around the clock to clear thick ice from Mississippi highways.

Major interstate closures are now in effect.

New video from I‑22 in North Mississippi shows just how tough conditions still are, and officials continue urging emergency travel only in all impacted areas.

According to MDOT, Northbound I‑55 is shut down from Grenada to Senatobia.

And westbound I‑22 is closed from New Albany to Holly Springs.

Both highways will remain closed until further notice so MDOT crews can safely continue ice‑removal operations.

Drivers are being told to completely avoid these areas.

State leaders say additional help is now on the ground.

The National Guard and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are assisting with road‑clearing efforts.

