Crews plan to cut off water in Brooksville on Saturday to fix leak

water outage

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A heads up to all customers who get their water from the Town of Brooksville.

There will be a water outage on Saturday morning.

The water will be cut off beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 22, and will remain off while crews work to fix a leak in the line.

Expect to be without water for at least two to three hours.

