NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime didn’t take Christmas off in Noxubee County.

The Sheriff’s Department is looking for the public’s help to identify a man involved in several burglaries around the Shuqualak area.

The crimes occurred this past Friday.

If you have any information on the identity or the whereabouts of this man you’re asked to call Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 530-7151