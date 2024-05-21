Warm and sunny ahead of rain later this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another hot and sunny day in store for us with even warmer temperatures! We stay calm through the overnight period with mild temperatures. For the rest of this week temperatures stay in the 90s with a steady increase in clouds. Rain chances pick up towards the later half of this week.

TODAY/TONIGHT – Happy Tuesday! We’ll have another HOT day in store for us with most of us seeing temperatures into the lower 90s! Sky conditions remain mostly clear to start with a steady increase in clouds through this afternoon. Calm and mild conditions continue for this evening and into the overnight hours with partly cloudy sky conditions. Temperatures will also stay mild with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW – More clouds will continue to build into the area throughout our Wednesday with a slight chance to see a brief shower. Highs will climb back into the low 90s tomorrow with winds out of the South at 5-10mph.

THIS WEEK – Rain chances look to increase towards the end of the work week and into Memorial Day weekend.