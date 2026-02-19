Crime Stoppers and law enforcement in search of burglary suspect in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need the community’s help in locating those responsible for Burglary of a Commercial Building.
According to the organization, a report was filed with the Tupelo Police Department pertaining to Burglary of a Commercial Building earlier this month.
A victim stated that several items were stolen from the business’s storage container on West Jackson Street.
Surveillance footage showed the suspect to be a white male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
The suspect is believed to be traveling in a dark colored SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 Tip App to leave a tip.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.