Crime Stoppers and law enforcement in search of burglary suspect in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need the community’s help in locating those responsible for Burglary of a Commercial Building.

According to the organization, a report was filed with the Tupelo Police Department pertaining to Burglary of a Commercial Building earlier this month.

A victim stated that several items were stolen from the business’s storage container on West Jackson Street.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect to be a white male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The suspect is believed to be traveling in a dark colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 Tip App to leave a tip.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.

