SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Saltillo police are looking for two people who broke into a restaurant freezer getting away with several items.

Police said the Saltillo Skybox restaurant’s outside meat freezer was broken into at the end of April.

Police believed two white men driving a dark color minivan were behind the crime.

If you recognize the individuals call crime stoppers or the Saltillo Police Department.

A $1,000 reward has been offered.