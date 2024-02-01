Crime Stoppers of NE MS: Recognizing community impact

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – An organization that helps get criminals off the streets is making a big impact in the region.

Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi recognized supporters and police during its annual awards luncheon. Crime Stoppers features local crimes and asks for the public’s help. People who give tips remain anonymous and could receive an award of up to $2,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

Over the years, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi has received more than 6,400 tips, resulting in 664 arrests and nearly 1,500 cases cleared.

More than $155,000 has been paid to the tipsters.

“Our organization covers 10 counties in Northeast Mississippi. We are the largest geographical crime-stopper organization in the state, founded in 1972. So, we have been around for quite some time,” said Bill Allen, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

During the luncheon, Saltillo Sergeant Cody Moore was named Officer of the Year. Other awards were also given out during the event.

